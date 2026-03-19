Kochi: The Congress party's attempt to finalise its candidate list for the remaining assembly seats has hit a major roadblock in Perumbavoor. Sitting MLA Eldose P Kunnapillil, facing a likely exclusion from the party ticket, has decided to contest as an independent candidate, a move that could derail the UDF's prospects in a high-stakes four-way battle.

The party leadership is currently in a deadlock, balancing the legal risks associated with Kunnapillil's sexual assault case against alleged pressure from the Syro-Malabar Church, which has a formidable presence in the constituency.

While Kunnappilly has not made a public declaration, sources close to the two-time MLA confirmed that his strategy is set if the official list omits his name.

"He is waiting for the final candidate announcement by the Congress. He had already informed the leadership about his stance and asked for a third chance. However, if the party denies him the seat, he will contest as an independent candidate," a source close to Kunnapillil told Onmanorama.

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Kunnapillil had even travelled to Delhi to convince the national leadership of his winnability, but the discussions reportedly failed to yield an assurance. His supporters argue that his ten-year tenure and deep foot contacts in the constituency make him a formidable force, regardless of party affiliation.

The AICC's hesitation is largely driven by a sexual assault case against Kunnapillil, which is expected to be considered by the court later this month. The leadership fears that any adverse remarks from the bench mid-campaign could become a state-wide liability for the UDF.

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However, Kunnapillil has maintained his innocence, previously stating, "I am a victim, not an accused," and pointing to his massive grassroots campaign as proof of his public mandate.

Another reason for the delay in the second list appears to be the search for a viable replacement. Sources suggest the Congress is likely to field former Ernakulam District Panchayat President Manoj Moothedan.

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Moothedan's candidacy is seen as a direct response to the Syro-Malabar Church's demand for representation. The church's leadership has been vocal about wanting a fresh face from their community, further complicating Kunnapillil's path to a renomination.

LDF advantage in a fractured field

A Kunnapillil independent run could prove disastrous for the Congress in a seat where margins have been thin over the last two decades. In 2016, Kunnapillil won by 7,088 votes, defeating CPM's Saju Paul. In 2021, his majority shrank to 2,899 votes against Babu Joseph of the Kerala Congress (M).

The current political landscape is even more volatile. In 2021, Twenty20 secured 20,536 votes, and the BJP took 15,135. With Twenty20 now part of the NDA, their combined vote share poses a massive threat.

The LDF has already fielded Basil Paul (KC-M). If the UDF vote is split between an official Congress candidate and Kunnapillil, it creates a clear advantage for Paul.

Sensing a potential disaster, senior Congress leaders are reportedly engaged in talks with Kunnapillil to dissuade him from a rebel candidacy. The party is desperately trying to offer him alternative roles or assurances to keep the UDF vote bank intact.