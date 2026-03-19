Karivellur: It’s `lights, camera and action' time for teachers in government and aided schools.

With calls of “start… action… cut” echoing across campuses, teachers, students and even parents are stepping in front of the camera, delivering punchy dialogues as they showcase their schools. As the academic year draws to a close ahead of the summer vacation, schools are busy creating reels that highlight their strengths.

These reels, along with creative posters, are being prepared in a competitive spirit to attract students for the next academic year. Many institutions are adopting a professional approach to content creation, while in some LP and UP schools, teachers, students and parents manage everything on their own. In several schools, senior students take the lead in conceptualising themes and developing content for the reels.

Schools have stepped up their social media presence early this year to ensure enrolment and to discourage students from opting for institutions in other areas or private schools. The unique programmes conducted so far, along with students’ achievements, are being showcased through reels and posters. Notable accomplishments in academics, sports, arts and agriculture are also being highlighted.

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Several reels featuring students, teachers and parents have already gone viral on social media. Teachers are optimistic that these efforts will help attract more students than in previous years.