The Election Commission of India has launched cVIGIL, a mobile application that enables the public to report Model Code of Conduct violations ahead of the State Assembly elections. The app has been operational since the announcement of the polls.

Citizens can use the platform to report violations such as the distribution of money to voters, the supply of liquor, unauthorised posters, and provocative speeches.

Officials have received a total of 282 complaints related to Model Code of Conduct violations in the district through the cVIGIL app so far. The nodal officer said all complaints have been resolved.

The cVIGIL app is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. When users notice a violation, they can use the app’s camera to capture a photo or a video of up to two minutes. The app automatically records the location using GPS at the time of capture, helping authorities identify the exact spot. Users cannot upload previously stored files from their phone gallery, but may add a brief description of the incident.

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Once a complaint is submitted, the system forwards it to the control room and generates a unique ID for tracking. Officials assign the complaint to a field unit within five minutes, and a flying squad reaches the location within 15 minutes.

Authorities provide a response on the action taken within 60 minutes. The app accepts only visuals captured in real time through its camera. Users must record and upload evidence directly from the location. Complainants can also choose to remain anonymous without disclosing their identity.