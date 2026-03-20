Kakkanad: The Election Commission has issued strict directives regarding exemptions for employees from polling duties for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala.

According to the Commission, those eligible for exemption include women in advanced stages of pregnancy, persons with physical disabilities, patients suffering from serious illnesses, and parents of physically or mentally challenged children.

A total of 15,111 employees will be deployed across 3,148 polling booths in the state. A list of personnel to be assigned to these booths will be prepared on March 20, following which the first phase of randomisation will be conducted on March 22 in the presence of election observers.

Appointment orders will then be issued to the selected employees. The first phase of training for polling staff will be held from March 24 to 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second phase of randomisation is scheduled for March 30, and the next round of training will be completed before April 4.

The final randomisation to assign polling booths will take place on April 7.