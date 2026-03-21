Kochi: In a tragic incident that has shocked the local community in Kochi’s Vaduthala, five members of a family were found dead at their house on Saturday morning. The deceased include two women and three children, and they were found dead in their rented residence at Green Garden along Karshaka Road at Vaduthala.

The tragedy came to light when the family had not been seen outside for two consecutive days. The house owner is an expatriate. Concerned by their absence, a relative of the houseowner who lives in the locality visited the house to check on them. Upon entering, the relative discovered the bodies and immediately alerted the local police.

The victims have been identified as natives of Vilappilsala, Thiruvananthapuram. They moved into the Vaduthala house in February 2026. Preliminary reports indicate the family had relocated to Kochi specifically to seek medical treatment, though the nature of the illness has not yet been disclosed.

Prima facie it appears to a case of suicide. The women were found hanging from the ceiling, and the children were found lying in one of the rooms. Neighbours described the family as quiet and private, noting they had only been in the locality for a little over a month.

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Ernakulam North police have reached the site and cordoned off the area for forensic examination. While the exact cause of death will only be confirmed following post-mortem, the primary investigation suggests they committed suicide.

“The family was staying here on rent for medical reasons. We are investigating all possible angles, including financial distress or health-related issues that might have led to this extreme step,” a police officer said.