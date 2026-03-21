Commemorative meeting on C V Raman Pillai in Thiruvananthapuram, National Archery Judges Conference, Live Music Night presented by Sweet Melodies in Kozhikode, and so on, are some of the events in Kerala on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

Palayam Public Library Premises: Floral tribute to the statue of C V Raman Pillai, led by C V Raman Pillai National Foundation. 10:30 am

Vazhuthacaud C V Raman Pillai Road, Rosecot Bhavan: Commemorative meeting as part of C V Raman Pillai National Foundation's death anniversary observance of C V Raman Pillai. 5:30 pm

Sreevaraham Chembai Hall: Music concert by S Kanmani, led by Chembai Trust. 6:00 pm

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LuLu Mall: Award distribution as part of Autism awareness programs. 5:00 pm

SP Medi Fort Hospital: Inauguration of Mother-Child Care Department by actress Pearle Maaney. 5:00 pm

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Kollam

Kilikollur Kavanatt Sreekrishna Temple: Rohini Ulsavam. Navakam, Kalasham, Abhishekham, Sreebhoothabali 9:00 am, Light refreshments 7:30 pm.

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Perur Vellavil Durgadevi Temple: Thrikkarthika Ulsavam. Devi Sadya 11:30 am, Mega Musical Night 7:00 pm.

Kottayam

CMS College Seminar Hall: Alumni Meet. 1973-1976 Batch B.Com students gathering. 10:30 am.

DC Kizhakemuri Idam Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: Exhibition 'Through the Moonlight'. 10:00 am.

Kochi

Ernakulam Mahakavi G. Auditorium: Inauguration of All India Two-Day Literary Confluence organized by Authors Guild of India and Samastha Kerala Sahitya Parishath. Hybi Eden MP, Dr S S Awasthi 10:00 am.

MG Road Hotel Yuvarani Residency: National Archery Judges Conference. 10:00 am.

Ernakulam TDM Hall: Vedanta Study Class by Acharya K R. Nambiar, led by Ernakulam Karayogam. 10:00 am.

Ernakulam Town Hall: District Conference of State Bank of India Pensioners and Retirees Association. 10:00 am.

Ernakulam South Carrier Station Road Paulson Park Hotel: District Conference of Senior Journalists Forum. 10:30 am.

Kalur Vailoppilly Memorial: Actor Srinivasan Remembrance by Sahṛdaya Library. Lal Jose 5:00 pm.

Ernakulam Durbar Hall: Journey of Poetry Across Languages, Conversation - Poet K. Sachidanandan, Poet Kanzi Patel 5:30 pm.

Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Song concert by Rasikapriya Music. 6:00 pm.

Fort Kochi Bastion Bungalow: Dance and Music Festival 'Art Beyond Art' curated by Keli Ramachandran at Kochi Muziris Biennale. Bharatanatyam by Dancer Nataraji 7:00 pm.

Kozhikode

Academy Art Gallery: Mural Painting Exhibition. 10:00 am.

Gandhi Griham: Kelappan Smaraka Speech organized by Gandhi Peace Foundation. Dr Parakkal Prabhakar 3:00 pm.

Sanmargga Darshini Library: Monthly Book Discussion of Reading Circle. K.S. Venkatachalam 5:00 pm.

Town Hall: Live Music Night presented by Sweet Melodies Kozhikode. 5:30 pm.

City St Joseph's Cathedral: 40 Hours Eucharistic Adoration organized by Kozhikode Archdiocese. Archbishop Dr Varghese Chakkalakkel 5:30 pm.