Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government will begin distributing the social security and welfare fund pensions for March from Wednesday. It will also start disbursing pensions for April from March 31, ahead of the Vishu festival.

The government made the decision to ensure that beneficiaries receive the pensions early in view of the festival. It had already issued orders and allocated the required funds in advance.

Around 62 lakh beneficiaries will receive a monthly pension of ₹2,000 each. Of these, 26.62 lakh beneficiaries will receive the amount directly in their bank accounts, while the remaining beneficiaries will get the pension at their homes through cooperative banks.

Authorities will distribute pensions for registered members through the respective welfare boards. The second Pinarayi Vijayan government has disbursed a total of ₹51,534 crore as welfare pensions so far.