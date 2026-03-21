Kochi: The Palarivattom police have arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly misbehaving with an actress in Kochi, following a complaint of inappropriate physical contact. The incident took place near Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Vibin Roy, a resident of Kathrikadavu, was taken into custody from his residence on Friday. According to the police, he is an MBA graduate currently employed at an IT firm in Kochi.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Roy had been following the actress on Instagram through a fan account and had been engaging her in conversation over a period of time. The police said he allegedly misinterpreted her responses as a sign of personal interest.

“He assumed that the interactions indicated a personal attachment. When the conversations began to cross limits, the actress blocked his account. He then attempted to contact her using another account as well,” a police officer said. The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday when the actress visited a tattoo studio in Kaloor. The police said the accused approached her there, attempting to meet her in person.

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In her complaint, the actress alleged that Roy behaved inappropriately and touched her without consent. Based on this, the police registered a case against him under charges related to outraging the modesty of a woman. He was produced before a court on Saturday and was granted bail. Police sources said further investigation has been launched into the case.