The mortal remains of an Ernakulam native who had gone missing in New Zealand and was later confirmed dead will be brought to Kerala on Sunday.

The deceased, Ferzil Babu (34), hailed from Labbakkadavu in Muvattupuzha. He went missing in May 2024 during a fishing trip off the Northland coast at Taiharuru. Months later, skeletal remains were recovered from the sea near the same area. A DNA test later conducted confirmed that the remains were his.

The body will be brought to Cochin International Airport by 11 pm on Sunday and then shifted to a private hospital in Ernakulam. On Monday morning, it will be taken to Holy Magi Church in Muvattupuzha for public viewing. The burial is scheduled at 10.30 am at the church cemetery. The Indian Embassy managed the arrangements and costs for repatriating the remains.

An MCA graduate from Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha, Ferzil had been working in Dubai before marrying Ashni, a native of Thiruvalla, in January 2023. At the time, Ashni was employed as a nurse at a government hospital in New Zealand. Following their marriage, Ferzil resigned from his job and joined her there. Their son, Mikhael, was born in July 2023.

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Ferzil went missing on May 1, 2024, at a location known as ‘The Gap’, a popular fishing spot in Taiharuru, while on a trip with his friend Sharath, a native of Alappuzha. Sharath’s body was recovered days later and brought back to his hometown for the funeral, while Ferzil remained untraceable.

Last year, the Indian Consulate in Auckland informed the family about skeletal remains recovered from the sea. A DNA test, conducted using samples from his son, recently confirmed the identity. According to a report by Australia Today, the remains were found on a remote island named Coppermine in December 2025.

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Ferzil is survived by his father Babu, mother Laila, and sister Mehana.