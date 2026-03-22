A week after a 23-year-old woman was severely injured after being brutally attacked and robbed by an assailant in Kochi, the Kalamassery police have taken the accused into custody.

The Kalamassery police are yet to divulge any details of the accused. However, officials said the police would hold a press conference on Monday morning to brief the media on developments in the case.

The victim, identified as Jesna Fathima, a native of Kannur who works in Kochi, was targeted while returning home from work around 8 pm. The attack occurred near the railway overbridge close to St Joseph’s Church at Njalakam in Thrikkakara North. Fathima was walking through a shortcut path owned by the Indian Railways that is commonly used by pedestrians to avoid a longer detour.

According to Kalamassery police, the assailant had allegedly been following Jasna from the HMT Junction area. As she walked along the poorly lit stretch, the attacker suddenly threw a dhoti over her head to blindfold her and dragged her into a nearby drain. During the attack, the assailant managed to rob her of a gold necklace weighing around 6 grams and her iPhone.