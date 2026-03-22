Two Keralites have reportedly died, and another is missing after a flash flood struck Al Batinah Governorate in Oman. The deceased have been identified as Yusuf and Shamla, both natives of Trithala in Palakkad. A third person, Ramla, also from Trithala, remains missing.

According to reports, the victims were travelling in a vehicle when it was caught in a sudden flash flood.

Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan on Sunday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's urgent intervention in the matter. "I write to you with deep concern regarding the tragic flash floods that struck Oman on Saturday, resulting in the loss of two lives and leaving one woman from Kerala still missing," Satheesan said in the letter.

He urged the Centre to take immediate steps to coordinate with Omani authorities to expedite and strengthen the ongoing search and rescue operations, especially in view of the continuing heavy rains and flood risk in the region. He also requested all possible assistance to ensure the safety of those affected and to support the families of the victims.