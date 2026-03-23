Anyone driving through Udayanagar Road in Kadavanthra cannot help but notice a well-maintained stretch rendered ineffective by rows of parked trucks lining its sides day and night, disrupting traffic and putting pedestrians at risk.

The road, despite its recent renovation, continues to struggle under the weight of unchecked parking on all days. The stretch remains perpetually occupied, primarily with trucks delivering supplies to the defence canteen, regularly taking up space along the roadside. Large vehicles bound for the Central Warehousing Corporation godown also add to the congestion, while trucks from other States are often seen parked here for days at a stretch. At times, the long line of vehicles extends all the way to Samil Rajan Road and Civil Supplies Road, compounding the traffic woes.

This road serves as a crucial link from the eastern entry of the South Railway Station to the Ernakulam KSRTC bus stand. Vehicles heading towards the bus stand and MG Road via the AL Jacob flyover pass through this narrow bottleneck. Traffic bound for institutions such as the Lakshadweep Guest House, the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation, and Nafed also struggles to move without obstruction.

The area is densely populated, with residential clusters such as Udaya Colony located close to the road. Children cycling or playing near the roadside, combined with speeding vehicles manoeuvring past parked trucks, heighten the risk of accidents, making the situation even more precarious.

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In view of the heavy traffic, the road was renovated last year with the intention of easing traffic congestion. It was widened, and a footpath was also constructed to improve pedestrian safety. However, residents say these measures have done little to ease the situation. Vehicles still cannot move freely, and pedestrians continue to walk in unsafe conditions. As a result, there is a growing demand for strict police action to curb illegal parking along this vital stretch.