Thick strokes in bright flourishes on freshly-coated walls symbolise a typical election campaign. In Palakkad, there is a change, though.

A robot is quietly making its mark, painting Malayalam letters in green with fine black borders in Palakkad, promoting UDF candidate Ramesh Pisharody with remarkable speed and precision.

Named Chuvarbot 2.0, the robot has been developed by Palakkad-based startup Tevanova Techtrade Pvt Ltd. It is the brainchild of doctors-turned-innovators Shakkib Geethanjali and his wife Acsah Peter, who ventured into robotics out of a shared interest in bridging the gap between medicine and engineering. As a first step towards building financial stability for their larger ambitions in medical technology, they chose to develop Chuvarbot, which they describe as a commercially viable project.

Shakkib points out that with non-biodegradable advertising materials increasingly facing restrictions, wall-based campaigns offer a more sustainable alternative. At the same time, there is a growing shortage of skilled wall artists. “We saw an opportunity there. Not just for elections, but a larger commercial aspect,” he says. The team has already completed a few walls for Pisharody, the actor-turned-politician.

Originally from Thiruvananthapuram, Shakkib and Acsah began their MBBS studies in Ukraine. Enrolled in a six-year Doctor of Medicine programme, they were forced to return to Kerala in 2022 during their fourth year due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Even during their student years, they had shown an interest in robotics. Their part-time work as career consultants for students helped them build connections with universities and gain exposure to engineering and robotics.

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Shakkib believes many challenges in the medical field stem from the lack of collaboration between doctors and engineers. He cites simple examples, such as the potential to record auscultation data using enhanced stethoscopes, as well as broader applications in surgeries and diagnostics. These possibilities motivated them to explore robotics more seriously. The couple later completed their MBBS in Armenia after being unable to continue in Ukraine.

The robot is equipped with flexible legs and a motion system that enables it to adapt to varying wall conditions. Photo: Special Arrangement.

After returning to Kerala in 2024, they launched Tevanova Techtrade in Palakkad in February 2025. They got married the same year. The startup, incubated under the Kerala Startup Mission, is fully bootstrapped. According to Shakkib, Palakkad was chosen for its proximity to Coimbatore, making it easier to source components. While he leads the robotics and development work, Acsah handles administration. Shakkib’s sister, Shibina, is also a co-founder and manages coordination.

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Chuvarbot is the company’s first product. Designed as an assemblable unit, it uses spray painting technology, allowing it to work on both smooth and uneven surfaces without direct contact. The robot is equipped with flexible legs and a motion system that enables it to adapt to varying wall conditions. Designs and calligraphy are preloaded and transmitted via Bluetooth or the internet, enabling quick and accurate execution. Each unit is operated by a two-member team, including a designer and a technician.

Designed as an assemblable unit, it uses spray painting technology, allowing it to work on both smooth and uneven surfaces without direct contact. Photo: Special Arrangement.

Currently in the prototype stage, Chuvarbot can also create artistic works beyond lettering. The idea gained traction after local Congress workers noticed the machine during testing and asked it for Pisharody’s campaign. The candidate later shared the work on social media, bringing the startup significant visibility. The team plans to refine the product further before launching it commercially.

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Tevanova has also set up a research lab at its Palakkad centre, inviting students and researchers interested in robotics to collaborate. “Our goal is to build a strong community in this field and develop impactful products,” Shakkib adds.