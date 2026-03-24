Key events in Kerala today: Free Yoga Training, Music concert mark March 24
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Vazhuthacaud Govt. Women's College Seminar Hall: Prof. Hridayakumari Endowment Lecture, led by the English Department. 10:30 am
- Press Club P.C. Hall: Release of 3 books written by B. Indira. 4:30 pm
- Kowdiar ambalanagar Hall: Discourse by Dr. C. Venugopal. 5:00 pm
- Vazhuthacaud Sreemoolam Club: ISRO Pensioners Association Biennial Conference. ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan. 9:00 am
- Kottaykkakam Margi Natyagraham: Srikrishna Charitham Nangiar Koothu. 6:30 pm
- Kanamoola United Theological Seminary: Lent Season Clergy Meet. 4:30 pm
Kottayam
- Thirunakkara Bank Employees Hall: Backward Class Christian Federation (BCCF) Foundation Day Conference Inauguration. Anglican Church of India Archbishop Levi Joseph Ikkara, BCCF State President Binoy Joseph - 11.00 am.
- Near Elipulikkattu Bridge: Civic reception for Aaron George, member of the Indian U-19 Cricket World Cup winning team. Presentation of mementos. Minister V.N. Vasavan - 5.00 pm.
- Govt. Polytechnic College Auditorium: Polytechnic College Co-operative Society Annual General Body Meeting - 10.00 am.
Ernakulam
- Ernakulam Maharajas College Stadium, ambedkar Stadium: Sree Narayana Guru Open University Football Matches at 8:00 am.
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Free Artificial Limb and Hearing Aid Distribution Camp organized by Kochi Midtown Rotary Club at 9:00 am.
- Chavara Cultural Centre: Kochi Theatre Festival organized by Lokadharmi and Samuhyam in connection with P.J. Antony's birth centenary. "Throne of Blood" film at 2:00 pm, Conversation between Director Joseph John and Actor Madan Babu at 4:30 pm, Discourse by Sunil P. Ilayidom at 5:15 pm, Felicitation for K.M. Dharman at 6:15 pm, "Porattu" by Panjami Theatre Group at 6:30 pm.
- Changampuzha Park Cultural Centre: Aazhchavattam. "Age-Friendly City Policies" at 5:00 pm, Music concert led by Anjana P. Rao at 6:00 pm.
- Ernakulam TD M Hall: S. Krithika's Carnatic music concert in Beem's monthly program at 6:30 pm.
Kozhikode
- Aazhchavattom Community Hall: Free Yoga Training led by Patanjali Yoga Centre 6:15 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Mural Painting Exhibition led by Aghora Art Gallery 11:00 am.
- Calicut Bar Association Hall: Various Competitions as part of Calicut Bar Association's 140th Anniversary Celebration 1:30 pm.
- Town Hall: All Kerala Mappila Sangeetha Academy State Award Night – Mayor O. Sadashivan 5:00 pm.
- Hotel Malabar Palace: Inauguration of the Installation Ceremony of RMBF Calicut Office Bearers by Prof. Deepak S. Kumar 6:00 pm.
- Hyson Heritage: Dr. S. Prem Prakash Commemoration 6:00 pm.
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