CBSE Class 12 results declared; over 85% pass as girls outperform boys
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The CBSE Class 12 results have been announced, with sources suggesting they could be released very soon, possibly within hours or days.
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Examiners are able to complete the evaluation process faster this year due to on-screen marking, with students needing at least 33% overall to pass, and a grace mark policy for those slightly short.
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Students can check their CBSE Class 12 results online through official portals like results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, and results.nic.in, as well as via mobile apps such as UMANG and DigiResults, and through SMS and IVRS.
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CBSE Board Result 2026 Date LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday announced the Class 12 board examination results for 2026. CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that over 85 per cent of students passed the examination this year, marking a decline of more than three percentage points compared to last year.
Girls outperformed boys in the results, with the pass percentage among girls crossing 88 per cent, while over 82 per cent of boys cleared the examination. According to the board, more than 94,000 students scored above 90 per cent marks, while over 17,000 candidates secured more than 95 per cent.
Meanwhile, over 1.63 lakh students were placed in the compartment category, an increase of nearly two percentage points compared to last year.
How to check CBSE results 2026 online
Students can access their results through official portals such as:
Steps to download CBSE marksheet
- Visit the official results website
- Click on “Class 10” or “Class 12 Results 2026”
- Enter roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth
- Submit details
- Download and save the marksheet
How to set up DigiLocker account to check CBSE results
The DigiLocker platform allows students to securely access digital marksheets.
- Visit digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app
- Click on Sign Up
- Enter your mobile number and verify with OTP
- Set a username and password
- Link your Aadhaar number (optional but recommended)
How to access CBSE results on DigiLocker
- Log in to DigiLocker
- Go to the Education section
- Select CBSE
- Enter required details such as roll number
- Download your digital marksheet and certificates
CBSE results on mobile apps
Students can also check results through:
- UMANG mobile app (available on Android, iOS, Windows)
- DigiResults app (Android)
- SMS organiser app (downloadable via Play Store)
How to check CBSE results via SMS
Students can receive results by sending SMS to 7738299899:
- For Class 10: cbse10 <rollno> <school no> <center no>
- For Class 12: cbse12 <rollno> <school no> <center no>
CBSE results via IVRS (phone call)
- 24300699 (Delhi subscribers)
- 011-24300699 (other parts of India)
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CBSE exam timeline 2026
- Exams began: February 17, 2026
- Class 10 exams ended: March 11, 2026
- Class 12 exams ended: April 10, 2026