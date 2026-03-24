Mankombu/ Alappuzha: Evoking a sense of nostalgia across Kuttanad, a “Nadaka vandi” (theatre vehicle) has been drawing curious crowds as it moves through the region, recalling a time when theatre came directly to the people.

The vehicle has been launched by Unarvu, a cultural organisation, as part of the promotion of the play Maadanmoksham. The play will be staged on Wednesday at 7 pm in the premises of the Chambakkulam Madom Devi temple, near the Nedumudi panchayat office. As part of efforts to promote the play and sell tickets, the vehicle is currently touring various parts of Kuttanad.

Film actor Pramod Veliyanad flagged off the ticket vehicle from the premises of the Perumbaraian temple at Chathurthyakari in Mankombu. Former Library Council state council member S Jatheendran presided over the function. V K Venugopal, P V Venugopal, Jayan Champakkulam, V Sasi, theatre director Santhosh Thakazhi, theatre actor Sunil Das, Babu Ellora and artist Shabu Soman also addressed the gathering.

The ticket vehicle travelled through Champakkulam, Edathua, Thakazhi, Ambalappuzha, Kainakary and Nedumudi panchayats on Tuesday.