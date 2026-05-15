The United Democratic Front (UDF) has moved into the next stage of government formation, with the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting today to formalise ministerial allocations. The party has decided that every constituent party will be given representation in the new cabinet to ensure coalition balance.

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The Congress will likely hold 11 ministerial positions, while the remaining cabinet berths will be distributed among alliance partners.

Key decisions are expected today, including finalisation of major portfolios. V D Satheesan is set to lead as Chief Minister, while intense discussions continue over the Finance and Home portfolios.

Among constituent parties, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the second-largest partner in the UDF, is expected to get significant representation. However, reports indicate the party may not press for a Deputy Leader or Deputy Chief Minister post this time, in order to maintain coalition focus.

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Kerala Congress (Joseph) is expected to secure key development-oriented portfolios, while Kerala Congress (Jacob) leader Anoop Jacob is set to return to the cabinet. Mani C Kappen of the Kerala Democratic Party (KDP) is also a frontrunner for a cabinet berth, in recognition of his high-profile electoral victory.

A notable development is the position of RMP leader K K Rema. Although the UDF had offered her a ministerial post following her historic win in Vadakara, she has reportedly informed the leadership that she is not interested in joining the cabinet. However, the RMP as a party continues to press for a ministerial slot, leaving the issue still under discussion.

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Satheesan on Friday told the media that AICC general secretary K C Venugopal would reach Thiruvananthapuram today to take part in the final round of discussions. Senior leader Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC president Sunny Joseph are also expected to play key roles in the talks, he added.

The meeting will also finalise key positions such as Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and Chief Whip, ensuring balanced representation for all coalition partners.

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The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Monday, when the Chief Minister and the Council of Ministers are expected to take the oath. Newly elected MLAs are expected to be sworn into the Assembly shortly after, ahead of the first session of the new government.

The ceremony will be held at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The High Command will invite leaders from other states for the ceremony.