Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan visited former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his residence in Bakery Junction here on Friday.

Satheesan arrived at Pinarayi’s rented residence shortly after noon and was received by the former Chief Minister and his family. The two leaders later held talks.

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Following the meeting, Satheesan said that the new government will continue the development initiatives of the old government. "There will be a continuation in development," he said. He also said he sought Pinarayi's cooperation on various issues. "There are political differences. But in important matters, we have to stand together," he said.

The meeting also marked a striking political role reversal, with Pinarayi now set to serve as Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, while Satheesan, who previously held the post, is preparing to take over as Chief Minister.

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Earlier in the day, Satheesan visited the residence of the late Congress leader G Karthikeyan, where he met Karthikeyan’s wife and his son and Congress leader K Sabarinadhan.

Speaking to reporters, Satheesan said he shared a special bond with Karthikeyan’s family and fondly recalled the late leader’s support during his political journey.

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He also visited senior Congress leader Adoor Prakash at his residence and praised him for upholding the spirit of “Team UDF” during the Assembly election campaign.

Responding to questions on reports of senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala being unhappy over not being considered for the Chief Minister’s post, Satheesan dismissed any such concerns. “There is no such issue. I will meet him too,” he said.

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Apart from Satheesan, Chennithala and AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal were considered for the post of Chief Minister. The Congress High Command took a decision 11 days after the election results were announced, and declared Satheesan as the new CM on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting will be convened at 4pm today to formalise ministerial allocations. Satheesan said details would emerge after the meeting.

The party has decided that every constituent party will be given representation in the new cabinet to ensure coalition balance. The Congress will likely hold 11 ministerial positions, while the remaining cabinet berths will be distributed among alliance partners.