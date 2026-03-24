Bathery: Transgender candidate N V Prakruthi, contesting the Assembly elections as the Aam Aadmi Party nominee, submitted her nomination papers before Returning Officer and Bathery Tahsildar C Subair on Monday. Prakruthi and her supporters arrived at the Mini Civil Station in a procession from Bathery town.

She was accompanied by AAP state president Aji Colonia, district president Dr A T Suresh, Bathery constituency president Leo Mathew and district secretary Paulson Ambalavayal, among others, during the filing of her nomination.

Speaking on the occasion, Prakruthi said that if elected, she would focus on implementing welfare schemes for the people while prioritising the development of basic infrastructure.