Key events in Kerala today: Mural Painting Exhibition, Free Yoga Training mark March 25
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Kiliemanur Rajaravi Varma Art Gallery: UDF candidate Santhosh Bhadran's Oldakunnammel Panchayath election convention – 4.30 pm.
- Karate RKV Auditorium: UDF candidate Santhosh Bhadran's Pulimath Panchayath election convention, Ramani P. Nair – 5.00 pm.
Kottayam
- Thirunakkara Children's Library: Ranjini Sangeetha Sabha Golden Jubilee Celebration. Inauguration of the conference. Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Chairman Mattannoor Shankaran Kutty - 5.30 pm.
Ernakulam
- Thevara SH College Ground: Inauguration of Prof. James V. George Memorial Inter-Collegiate Professors Cricket Tournament - 8:00 am.
- Ernakulam Maharaja's College Ground, ambedkar Stadium: Sree Narayana Guru Open University Football Match - 8:00 am.
- Ernakulam Hanuman Kovil: Sreeramanavami Mahotsavam, Sarvajanik Sundarakanda Homam - 8:30 am, Sreerama Rathu Ghoshayatra - 5:00 pm.
- Palarivattom Ahalya Eye Hospital: Awareness class on 'Diabetes and Diabetic Retinopathy' - 9:00 am.
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Distribution of assistive devices for the differently-abled by Cochin Midtown Rotary Club - 9:00 am.
- Kaloor Gokulam Convention Centre: Inauguration of the annual celebration of Kerala Professional Housekeepers Association, by Justice Abdul Rahim - 9:30 am.
- Karikkamuri Chavara Cultural Centre: Kochi Theatre Festival, Video screening 'Swapnavasavadatta' directed by Dr. Chandradasan - 2:00 pm, Discourse by Dr. K.G. Paulose - 4:30 pm, Conversation with Nikhil Das, M.S. Shivakumar, K. Girish - 5:15 pm, Concluding ceremony, tribute to Kumara Varma - 6:00 pm, Play 'Chappa' directed by M.S. Shivakumar - 6:30 pm.
- Ernakulam Pallimukku Theosophical Society: Discussion on J. Krishnamurti - 5:30 pm.
- Thamanam Vinoda Library: Book discussion, 'Tapomayiyude Achan' by Vayalar Award winner E. Santhoshkumar - K.K. Dasan - 6:00 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Bharatanatyam by Kalakshetra Reshma Rajeev - 6:30 pm.
Kozhikode
- Azhchavattam Community Hall: Free Yoga Training by Patanjali Yoga Centre at 6:15 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Mural Painting Exhibition by Aghora Art Gallery at 11:00 am.
- Gujarati Street Atma Art Gallery: Group Painting Exhibition - 'To See, One Must Slow Down' Inauguration by Sunil Ashokapuram at 11:30 am.
- Calicut Bar Association Hall: Various Competitions as part of the 140th Anniversary Celebrations of Calicut Bar Association at 1:30 pm.
- West Hill Postal Senior Superintendent Office: Postal Adalat at 3:30 pm.
- Kadappuram: UDF Maharaally - Rahul Gandhi at 4:30 pm.
- Town Hall: Panthirankavu Sruthilayam Music Annual Celebration at 4:30 pm.
- Triveni Building Gandhian Study Centre: Arangil Sreedharan Memorial at 4:30 pm.
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