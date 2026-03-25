Kozhikode: The threat of house attachment faced by senior Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and former minister M K Muneer has been averted after the party stepped in to clear his outstanding bank dues.

The Calicut Town Service Cooperative Bank had issued a notice seeking recovery of ₹58 lakh from Muneer, warning that his residence "Crescent House" at Nadakkavu would be attached if the dues were not cleared by March 31. However, on Wednesday, the pending liability of ₹49 lakh under a one-time settlement was repaid, bringing relief to the former minister and MLA.

The loan recovery section of the bank confirmed that the bank received the amount, and the board of directors would take a further decision to close the loan account.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday morning, Muneer said that IUML state president Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty had contacted him and offered support to settle the loan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muneer had earlier maintained that the liability was personal and that it would be inappropriate to involve the party. "It is my responsibility to repay the loan. The party or any other organisation cannot settle such individual liabilities," he had said.

The loan was taken nearly a decade ago to renovate his residence, which also holds historical significance as the home built by his father, former Chief Minister C H Mohammed Koya. Over time, despite partial repayments, the outstanding amount accumulated, prompting recovery proceedings.