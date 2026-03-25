Kasaragod: The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), widely regarded as the political arm of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), is facing mounting pressure to withdraw its candidate from the Manjeshwar Assembly constituency as concerns grow over a potential split in minority votes that could benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

SDPI has announced its district committee member Ashraf K M as its candidate in the constituency. The seat is witnessing a high-profile contest, with A K M Ashraf of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), representing the United Democratic Front (UDF), and former BJP state president K Surendran contesting as the NDA candidate. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded K R Jayananda.

In the 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections, K Surendran was the BJP candidate but lost to the UDF by narrow margins. In 2021, A K M Ashraf won by a margin of 845 votes, while in 2016, P B Abdurazak of the UDF secured victory by just 89 votes. With such slim margins in previous elections, the BJP is hopeful of improving its prospects this time by fielding Surendran again.

Several Muslim organisations have raised concerns that the presence of an SDPI candidate- whose name is similar to that of the UDF candidate- could split minority votes and inadvertently aid the BJP. They have also pointed out that the SDPI candidate had contested the local body elections under the name Ashraf Badaje, and alleged that the party's decision to field him now as Ashraf K M is a deliberate attempt to split votes

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The Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF) has demanded that SDPI immediately withdraw its candidate, warning that the move could weaken the anti-fascist struggle.

"In previous elections, victory and defeat in Manjeshwar were decided by very small margins of votes. In such a situation, fielding a candidate with the same name as that of a secular front candidate is highly suspicious and goes against democratic norms. Prioritising narrow political interests and thereby weakening the anti-fascist struggle amounts to a betrayal of the community. SDPI should immediately withdraw its candidate in order to prevent the victory of communal forces and to safeguard secularism," said a statement issued by the state committee of SKSSF.

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Senior leader of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, Nazar Faizi Koodathai, also criticised the move, stating that fielding candidates against the UDF and dividing the secular vote would benefit the Sangh Parivar.

"Kerala has a history of secular fronts cooperating with each other to prevent the rise of fascism when secularism faces defeat. However, groups that position themselves as resisting the Sangh Parivar are, in effect, strengthening fascist forces- this reality has become evident on multiple occasions. In both Manjeshwar and Kasaragod, the BJP is the principal opponent of the UDF. It is clear as daylight that a split in secular votes will only benefit the BJP. Therefore, the stance taken by such organisations- especially in these constituencies- while claiming to protect minorities and defend Muslims, is highly concerning," he said.

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He said the party's claim that it is contesting to win is widely seen as unrealistic. "Their professed concern for the community appears insincere. In Manjeshwar, it is particularly strange that they have fielded a candidate with the same name as the UDF candidate," he said.

"It is a historical fact that in Manjeshwar and Kasaragod, UDF victories have often come by narrow margins, with even Left parties extending support to keep fascist forces at bay. In this context, minority communities must recognise that such "resistance" organisations, which divide secular forces and strengthen the Sangh Parivar, are in effect pushing minorities into danger," he added.

SDPI had held a high-level meeting of the party in Kannur on Tuesday to discuss the issue and the meeting decided not to withdraw the candidate.

Notably, the last date to withdraw the nominations for the assembly election is on Wednesday.