A total of 2,71,42,952 voters will be eligible to vote in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, following the additions made to the final list published after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) conducted in the state.

According to the list published on Monday, 1,32,20,811 men, 1,39,21,868 women and 273 third-gender voters will be eligible to vote in the upcoming Assembly elections. Of the 2,71,42,952 voters, 2,69,00,859 are general voters while 2,42,093 are overseas voters. The list also includes 53,984 service voters.

Malappuram topped the list with 36,32,210 voters, followed by Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram with 26,68,817 and 25,44,574 voters, respectively.

The Election Commission had published the final electoral rolls on February 21, after completing the Special Intensive Revision in the state. The list comprised 2,69,53,644 voters, including 8,97,211 deletions from the October 2025 voters' list, which served as the base list for the SIR. The updated list includes 1,89,308 more voters, comprising those who challenged deletions and new applicants who turned 18 after January 1, 2026. However, it includes only those applications submitted before March 15.

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The apex electoral body said that while applications submitted up to March 25 would be included in the voters' list, only those submitted up to 10 days before the deadline would be processed before the state goes to the polls. Chief Electoral Officer Ratan Kelkar cited a 10-day processing period as the cause of this delay.

The state is scheduled for polling on April 9, with the results set to be declared on May 4.