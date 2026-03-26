Chavakkad: Sisters Aslaha, Afeefa and Aseema are appearing for the SSLC examinations together this year, though not all of them are actually in class 10. While Aslaha is the only class 10 student among them, her sisters are stepping in to assist classmates who are ill or face learning challenges.

The three siblings study at Kadappuram Government High School, with Afeefa in class 9 and Aseema in class 8.

Daughters of Abdul Ghafoor and Raheem from Puzhangara in Puthiyangadi, Kadappuram, the sisters have overcome challenging circumstances to excel in their studies. They have won awards in poetry and story-writing competitions at the sub-district school festival and have also been recognised in competitions organised by the library council. According to Nimmi Meppurat, the school headmistress, these sisters are a true source of pride for the school.