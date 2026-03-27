Rajakumari: A newborn elephant is making its first ventures into the world alongside its herd in Rajakumari. The month-old calf is part of the herd called ‘Group of Eight,’ which recently emerged from the forest to roam near human settlements here.

On Thursday afternoon, the herd was seen near Thondimalai on the Kochi–Dhanushkodi National Highway. Despite traffic on the road, the elephants crossed safely without causing any disruption, while a Rapid Response Team (RRT) remained on site to monitor their movements.

The baby elephant was born a month ago near Mathikettan Shola to one of the female members of the herd. Within days, the herd, accompanied by the young calf, moved to a private estate in Kallippara, where it remained under close observation by the RRT. The authorities have chosen to monitor the herd closely rather than drive it away due to the presence of the newborn.

On Thursday, the herd returned to the Pethotti area and once again crossed the national highway, moving toward the Anayirankal reservoir.

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With the birth of the baby, the Group of Eight now numbers nine elephants, including two calves over one year old. Other prominent herds in the region include the `Group of Five' and the `Group of Three.' Among all the locally spotted wild elephants, Chakkakomban is the only fully grown tusker.