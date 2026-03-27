Alakode: In the high ranges of Alakode, a farmer has struck gold with his dwarf areca palms, harvesting a bounty from his backyard plantation.

Jose Thekkemala, a resident of Bimbumkattu near Rayarom in Alakode panchayat, harvested around 600 areca nuts from a single cluster in his plantation.

Speaking about the yield, Jose said the high-range terrain is well-suited for dwarf areca palms and that a single clump can produce up to a thousand nuts at full maturity.

This particular variety of palm will reach full production in two to three years. He added that farmers can harvest the crop themselves without relying on hired labour, helping to keep costs low.