16 students injured as school bus crashes into wall in Idukki
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Sixteen students were injured in a school bus accident in Idukki when the vehicle lost control and hit a compound wall and an electric post.
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The injured students were admitted to a local hospital, with four requiring specialised treatment at another facility.
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Brake failure is the suspected cause of the accident, which occurred on a road where light rain may have contributed to the driver losing control.
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Idukki: Sixteen students were injured after a school bus lost control and crashed into a compound wall and an electric post in Idukki on Saturday. The injured were admitted to a private hospital in Kunjithanni. Four students were later shifted to a hospital in Adimali for specialised treatment, officials said.
The accident occurred around 3 pm when the bus, belonging to St Sebastian's High School, Pottankadu, was returning after a Class 9 examination and a school programme. More than 30 students were on board at the time.
The mishap took place on the Desheeyam–Powerhouse Road, part of the Udumbanchola–Second Mile route, near Broadwin Resort. Preliminary reports said the driver lost control of the vehicle following light rain, causing it to ram into a compound wall. An electric post was also damaged in the impact.
Officials said brake failure is suspected to have caused the accident.