Kannur: An official of the District Information Office in Kannur has been suspended after a controversial press release related to a complaint by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Azhikode was issued during the election period.

The action followed the release of details of a complaint in which the LDF alleged that its candidate, K V Sumesh, was being subjected to character assassination by the United Democratic Front (UDF). The note also stated that LDF constituency secretary M Prakashan had sought action against the UDF.

The move drew sharp criticism from Congress, which accused the Public Relations Department (PRD) of engaging in political propaganda. Martin George, president of the District Congress Committee (DCC), alleged that the department had violated norms by issuing a politically loaded communication and said the party would approach the Election Commission.

Following the controversy, the District Collector, who is also the District Election Officer, initiated action against the official responsible for the release.

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In an official statement, the officer said that a complaint related to the Kerala Legislative Assembly Election 2026, which had been forwarded for enquiry, was "prematurely released to the media through the District Information Office, Kannur, without authorisation and before completion of the enquiry process."

It added that the official's action constituted a breach of duty under Section 134 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and violated the Election Commission of India's instructions on maintaining the neutrality of official machinery.

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"The District Election Officer has taken serious note of the lapse, and the concerned officer has been placed under suspension pending enquiry," the statement said, adding that arrangements have been made to ensure continuity of official work.