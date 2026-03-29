Despite rain in several parts of the state on Friday, temperatures surged across Kerala on Sunday, with Palakkad recording the highest at 38.8°C, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. The Kannur airport area followed with 38°C.

Thiruvananthapuram city set a new record on Sunday for the highest temperature ever recorded in March at 37.8°C, surpassing the previous high of 37.7°C logged on March 16, 1988.

Other major centres also reported high temperatures, including Punalur (37.6°C), Vellanikara in Thrissur (36.9°C), Kannur (36.2°C), Kozhikode (35.8°C) and Kottayam (35.5°C).

Temperatures are expected to remain high, with maximum levels likely to hover around 38°C and minimum around 25°C till March 30. However, the IMD has also forecast rain and thundershowers at isolated places in Kerala till April 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

KSDMA issues advisory

With heat intensifying, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a public advisory, warning of health risks such as heatstroke, sunburn, and dehydration.

People are advised to avoid direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm and to stay well hydrated by drinking plenty of clean water, even without feeling thirsty. Dehydrating beverages such as alcohol, coffee, tea, and soft drinks should be avoided during the daytime. Wearing loose, light-coloured cotton clothing and using protective gear like umbrellas, hats, and footwear is recommended.

ADVERTISEMENT

The possibility of forest fires has also increased, with people in forest fringe areas and tourists asked to strictly follow safety guidelines. Special attention is required for vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children, pregnant women, bedridden patients, and those with illnesses, who are more susceptible to heat-related conditions.

Employers, particularly those engaging delivery personnel and outdoor workers, have been urged to adjust working hours, ensure rest breaks, and provide adequate hydration. Media personnel, police, and others on duty during peak hours should also take precautions against direct sun exposure.

ADVERTISEMENT

The public has also been urged to conserve water and store rainwater wherever possible. Anyone experiencing discomfort should seek medical attention promptly and follow official advisories issued by the IMD and KSDMA.