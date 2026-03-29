Kattanam: Residents of Kattanam have been waiting for over 12 years for the renovation of the Vettikot - Mepallikutty Hospital Road. However, when the construction finally began, the road turned into a nightmare.

Vehicles and pedestrians struggle to move through as huge metal stones are paved on the road after removing the layer of tar. Besides, people in the locality can’t get out of their homes as the area has plunged into a thick cloud of dust. Although ₹55 lakh was allotted in the state budget for the reconstruction of the road, over a year ago, the works started only after the elections were announced.

People who were thrilled when the construction began are now confused. Two-wheelers lose their balance and fall on the huge, sharp metal stones that are paved on the road, while it is impossible to ride bicycles here. Moreover, the tyres of the vehicles are also getting damaged.

People complain of health problems when the dust grows unbearably heavy. The current crisis is because of the delay in the construction, although it’s been days since the metal stones have been paved. The local residents are now protesting against the laxity of the authorities and the contractor.

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This road offers easy connectivity from Kannamangalam and Vallikunnam East to Vettikot Nagaraja temple and Meppallikutti Hospital. Meanwhile, the authorities say that a delay has been caused as the same contractor has taken up the construction of 15 roads in the constituency.

The people in the locality urge the authorities to resume the construction of the road as soon as possible and to take necessary steps to solve the dust problem until then.