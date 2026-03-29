Thodupuzha: Leena Motor Service (LMS) has completed fifty glorious years of serving daily commuters in the high range. The bus service that operates daily from the quaint village of Poomala in Idukki to the vibrant city of Ernakulam has been the lifeline for many. The bus service was started in 1976 by KC Joseph and NM George, on the Pala – Thodupuzha route. However, the bus was then known as Seetha.

Later, the owners launched new routes including interdistrict services. The Poomala -Ernakulam service was the first to get the fast passenger permit. The villagers welcomed the bus with open arms as it offered them connectivity to the bigger towns. Those who work in various offices at Thodupuzha rely on the bus that starts from Poomala at 7 am to reach their offices on time.

Meanwhile, Leena grew into a major transport company that operated private buses on multiple routes. The service focused on connecting the villages of the high range to the commercial hubs of Kochi. In 1995, Seetha Motors separated into two different operators – Leena and Neena.

It was in the 2000s that Leena Motor Service began to be known by its acronym LMS. However, LMS’ Poomala Fast Passenger service lost its permit in 2015 when the super class status of the private buses was cancelled. Although the bus continued the Poomala service with a favourable court verdict, LMS lost the permit a year after. Nevertheless, the Leena Motors management are proud that the modern buses of Leena that boasts of a legacy of five decades, continue to rule the roads of Idukki.

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To celebrate the occasion, the management is conducting a family union at 3 pm on March 29, at the Vyapari Vyavasayi Association Hall in Thodupuzha. The management said that all the staff members and their families would attend the grand family union.