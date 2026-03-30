Chottanikkara: Complaints are mounting over the construction of an illegal bund across a canal, which has led to the flooding of paddy fields and the destruction of crops spread across nearly 60 acres.

The standing crop in the Adiyakkal–Cheppanattu fields, spanning Thiruvaniyoor and Chottanikkara panchayats, now lies submerged.

Farmers allege that the bund constructed across the Kavaleeshwaram canal in Ward 2 of Chottanikkara panchayat has obstructed the natural flow of water, resulting in widespread inundation.

Crops belonging to around 30 farmers have been destroyed, many of whom had taken loans for cultivation. According to them, the flooding occurred when the crop was just weeks away from harvest, dealing a severe financial blow.