Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday released a report card highlighting key developments achieved by the LDF government over the past 10 years. Listing 37 major projects implemented during this period, the Chief Minister declared that he is ready for a debate with the opposition on the government’s performance.

His post came a day after Opposition Leader VD Satheesan challenged him to a public debate on development projects in the state. The Congress leader had asked the Chief Minister to decide on the venue and time at his convenience and reiterated the demand in his response to the CM’s post.

Addressing the media in Kollam, Pinarayi Vijayan said he was ready for a debate with Satheesan and suggested that the Kerala Assembly would be the ideal venue, hinting at the possibility of the LDF returning to power for a third term. He also criticised the Opposition for allegedly disrupting major discussions in the Assembly over the past five years.

The report card, titled ‘Navakeralathinte Nattelaya Pathuvarshangal’ (Ten Years that Formed the Backbone of a New Kerala), rated the government’s performance as “A+” with a score of 10 out of 10. It highlighted achievements across sectors such as education, housing, transport, employment, healthcare, and women’s safety.

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Among the key initiatives listed were hi-tech government schools, distribution of textbooks and uniforms before June 1, the establishment of over 8,000 startups, a globally recognised waste management model, title deed distribution to 4,56,689 people, and the Vizhinjam port project.

The report card also mentioned proposed initiatives yet to be implemented, including the Nativity Card and the Sthree Suraksha Scheme.

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In the April 9 assembly elections, Pinarayi and Satheesan are contesting from their sitting seats - Dharmadom and Paravur, respectively. The election resuts will be announced on May 4. While the LDF aims for a third consecutive term, the UDF hopes to regain its lost glory in the state.