Kannur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the LDF government in Kerala while addressing a UDF public meeting here on Tuesday. Reiterating his allegations of a CPM-BJP nexus, he claimed that the Left party has now turned into an extreme right-wing force.

He reached Kerala for the UDF’s election campaign ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls.

The Lok Sabha MP accused the CPM of entering into a deal with the BJP to avoid action against alleged corrupt practices. He further alleged that the LDF is being controlled by the BJP.

“The CPM is no longer a Left party but an extreme right-wing party,” he said.

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“Narendra Modi controls the Chief Minister of Kerala. The CM knows that Narendra Modi is not acting on his cases; he knows that Modi has the key to putting him in jail right now. You will hear the Congress attacking Narendra Modi, but you will never hear the Kerala CM attacking Modi, or Modi attacking the Kerala CM,” he added.

He told voters that only a UDF government could ensure peace and prosperity in Kerala.

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“I understand Kerala’s value system. Kerala always chooses love over hatred, happiness over anger, humility over arrogance, unity and brotherhood over division. The BJP-CPM partnership propagates violence and hatred. The UDF will bring people together with love and affection,” he said.

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal also addressed the gathering, urging voters to come together to overthrow the LDF government as a response to its 10-year rule.

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Expelled CPM leader V Kunhikrishnan, who is contesting as a UDF-backed independent candidate in Payyannur, was also present at the event.