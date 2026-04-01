Kochi: Malayalam director Ranjith Balakrishnan, who was arrested in a sexual harassment case, was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days on Wednesday. He is being taken to Ernakulam Sub Jail.

Responding to the media's question at the magistrate’s residence, the director claimed that a false case had been registered against him. His lawyer also confirmed the director’s statement and added that a bail plea would be submitted in the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-I.

The lawyer told the media that Ranjith has multiple health issues, as he had undergone a liver transplantation and spine surgery.

Police booked him after a young female actor lodged a complaint with Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar. The police proceeded with the director’s arrest after recording her confidential statement.

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As per the case registered at Ernakulam Women Police Station, the director is facing non-bailable charges including assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (BNS 74), sexual harassment (BNS 75) , and word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (BNS 79). A Special Investigation Team led by the Kochi City Police Commissioner is probing the case.

According to the female actor’s complaint, Ranjith attempted to sexually assault her inside a caravan at a shooting location in January.

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The director was taken into custody from Thodupuzha on March 31, and the arrest was recorded later.

As he complained of uneasiness, he was taken to Ernakulam General Hospital. According to hospital sources, variations in his blood pressure and ECG were detected during the medical examination. However, doctors confirmed that he is not suffering from any serious health issues. Following this, the police produced him before the magistrate.

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Sources close to the police indicated that the probe team would seek the director's custody for detailed interrogation.