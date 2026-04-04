Amid the ongoing ‘Kauminte Kutti’ row in the Perambra Assembly constituency in Kozhikode ahead of the polls, UDF candidate Fathima Thahiliya has responded to the LDF’s counter-complaint accusing her of communal undertones.

“I will never stand with communal tendencies. I do not expect to win that way. It is the LDF here that has raised communal tones in the campaign. They prepared the announcement. They know the responsibility for this controversy lies with them, which is why they have filed a counter-complaint,” she said. “I am ‘UDF’s kutti’. I am the child of the mothers, fathers, and all the people who support me in Perambra,” she added.

The UDF had filed a complaint alleging that the LDF is using a campaign vehicle to spread claims that the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a UDF ally, is seeking votes by projecting its candidate Fathima Thahiliya as “Kauminte Kutti.” The word Kaum in Arabic means tribe, which simply refers to people of the Prophet or People belonging to Islam.

The complaint was submitted to the police along with visuals purportedly showing the campaign vehicle making the announcement. UDF election committee chairman K Balanarayanan has also lodged complaints with the Kozhikode district collector and the Election Commission of India, while KSU state general secretary Arjun Kattayatt filed a complaint with the DGP.

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Meanwhile, sitting MLA and LDF leader T P Ramakrishnan said on Saturday, “I have not heard the announcement. Once the complaint is investigated, we will take the necessary steps. If we find that an issue occurred, we will take action against those responsible.”