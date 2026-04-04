A 39-year-old man died after he was allegedly assaulted by a group in Kadakkal here on Saturday. The victim, identified as Sharath, was a resident of Vayala.

According to the Kadakkal police, the incident took place in the evening when a gang that arrived in an autorickshaw intercepted Sharath. He suffered severe injuries in the attack and was initially taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He was later shifted to a medical facility in Thiruvananthapuram, where he died.

Police have initiated an investigation and have detained two individuals in connection with the case. Preliminary findings indicate that the assault may have been an act of retaliation linked to a recent altercation at a bar. The body will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem examination, police said.