Thiruvananthapuran: Two days after the body of an infant was found under a cot in a house in Poozhanadu in Ottasekharamangalam, the Ariyancode police charged the mother with murder under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The infant was born to Shamna, 21 and her husband Althaf, 30. However, neither Althaf nor his family was aware of the pregnancy.

“She had kept the pregnancy a secret. That is probably what motivated the murder,” the police told Onmanorama.

Shamna, who had been hospitalised following the delivery, is yet to be taken into custody. “She is currently undergoing treatment at the medical college and is kept under police surveillance. Once her condition improves, we will take her into custody,” the officer said. He added that the exact motive can only be ascertained after questioning the accused.

It was on Sunday that Althaf discovered the unconscious infant, wrapped in a blanket under the cot. The baby was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital along with Shamna, who had been bleeding. However, the doctors declared the infant brought dead.

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Hospital authorities alerted the Ariyancode police, who registered a case under Section 194 (unnatural death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhitha (BNSS).

According to Ottasekharamangalam panchayat member Sajeela Beevi, the infant’s body bore multiple injuries, including two deep cuts on the neck, swelling, and bluish discolouration. She also claimed that the umbilical cord appeared to have been cut with utmost precision. She added that family members had earlier suspected pregnancy due to changes in Shamna’s physical appearance, but she had denied it, attributing it to weight gain. Even when questioned about the bleeding, she maintained that it was menstrual.