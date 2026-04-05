Kozhikode: The police here on Sunday arrested a person in connection with the explosion at an illegal cracker unit in Kurikkathoor near Kunnamangalam that claimed two lives.

The accused, Vishnu PM (28), a native of Mundikkal Thazham, was taken into custody from Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for injuries sustained to his hands during the explosion.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on April 4 at a two-storey house in Kurikkathoor that was allegedly being used as an illegal cracker manufacturing unit. Two people who were inside the house at the time were killed, while three others, including Vishnu, were injured. Vishnu was reportedly outside the house when the explosion took place.

According to the police, the house belongs to Satheesh and had been rented to Vishnu, who was residing there with a few others. A case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Explosive Substances Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FIR states that boxes containing firecrackers were found in different rooms of the house, along with materials such as palm leaves used for manufacturing them. Preliminary investigations suggest that Vishnu had illegally stored explosive materials in the rented house, and that negligence during the manufacturing process led to the explosion, causing injuries and loss of life.

The blast, which occurred in the kitchen, was powerful enough to destroy the house's tiled roof. Window panes of several nearby houses were also damaged in the explosion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local residents have demanded a detailed investigation into the incident. They also alleged that the house had been rented by misleading neighbours, claiming that a bakery unit would be started there.

Meanwhile, forensic experts examined the site on Sunday morning and collected evidence.