Kasaragod: A 62-year-old former expatriate was found dead inside his house at Kuthirummal in Kuttamath in Cheruvathur panchayat, with the body believed to be around four days old. The deceased has been identified as Raghavan.

Chandera Police said Raghavan was found dead on his bed. A property broker, Krishnan, who had come to discuss a land sale, grew suspicious after noticing that the house was locked from the inside while a fan was still running. On checking, he found Raghavan dead.

Police suspect that he might have died of a heart attack in his sleep. Raghavan had been living alone, while his wife Sapna and two children were staying at their house in Payyannur in Kannur district. He is understood to have been relying on food from restaurants.

Chandera police conducted an inquest and shifted the body to Kannur Government Medical College mortuary for autopsy.