Kasaragod: Congress leader and UDF candidate from Trikaripur, Sandeep Varier, was attacked during a campaign visit to Nehru Arts and Science College in Kanhangad, leaving four people injured. Apart from Varier, five members of his team sustained injuries.

The incident occurred when Varier and his team entered the campus during a DJ programme to canvass votes as part of their election outreach. According to him, the college union chairman objected to the campaign and assaulted him. “When we went for campaigning, the college union chairman said we can’t campaign and punched me in the chest. A group also attacked members of my team,” he said, alleging the involvement of SFI leaders.

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The injured include Sandeep Varier, his personal staff member, Lukman Hakkim (25); MSF Trikaripur constituency vice president Nafi Perol (20); Vishnu Valsan (20), a BSc Physics student from Kurunthoor; and Ahmed Mujtaba (38), Muslim League Periyoth ward secretary and a member of the media team. All of them have been admitted to a hospital in Trikarippur with injuries.

The incident comes days after an attack on Varier’s campaign team at the Cheruvathur bus stand. On April 1, a five-member team canvassing for him was allegedly stopped and assaulted by a group led by Krishnan, a CITU worker. Varier, who rushed to the spot, was also blocked, leading to a tense exchange before bystanders intervened.

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In a subsequent development, Krishnan visited Varier’s residence on April 4 and apologised. A CPM worker and bus stand collection agent, he admitted fault, describing the assault as an impulsive act, expressing remorse.

Trikaripur, bordering Kannur district, has a strong Left political legacy. The Congress has fielded Sandeep Varier, a former BJP spokesperson who joined the party ahead of the 2024 Palakkad Assembly bypoll, in the constituency. The CPM has fielded Dr VPP Musthafa in Trikaripur.

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