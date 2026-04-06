Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp Google Profile links

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer Dr Rathan U Kelkar has announced that all campaign activities in the state will end at 6 pm on Tuesday, April 7, ahead of polling.

To ensure free and fair elections, the election commission will enforce strict restrictions during the 48-hour “silence period” leading up to the close of voting. “The objective is to enable voters to cast their votes without fear or influence,” the commission said in a statement on Monday.

The commission also said that no public meetings can be held or attended during this period. Processions, rallies, musical events, plays, and any form of entertainment aimed at influencing voters are also prohibited.

The display of election-related content through television, cinema, or similar media platforms has also been banned. Political advertisements in newspapers on the day of polling and the preceding day require prior approval from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC).

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission also instructed the leaders, party workers, and political functionaries-who are not voters in the constituency- to leave the area immediately after the campaign period ends.

Kelkar urged political parties, candidates, and the public to strictly adhere to these guidelines to ensure the transparency and integrity of the electoral process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow the Topics

Google News Add as a preferred source on Google
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.