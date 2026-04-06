Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer Dr Rathan U Kelkar has announced that all campaign activities in the state will end at 6 pm on Tuesday, April 7, ahead of polling.

To ensure free and fair elections, the election commission will enforce strict restrictions during the 48-hour “silence period” leading up to the close of voting. “The objective is to enable voters to cast their votes without fear or influence,” the commission said in a statement on Monday.

The commission also said that no public meetings can be held or attended during this period. Processions, rallies, musical events, plays, and any form of entertainment aimed at influencing voters are also prohibited.

The display of election-related content through television, cinema, or similar media platforms has also been banned. Political advertisements in newspapers on the day of polling and the preceding day require prior approval from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC).

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The commission also instructed the leaders, party workers, and political functionaries-who are not voters in the constituency- to leave the area immediately after the campaign period ends.

Kelkar urged political parties, candidates, and the public to strictly adhere to these guidelines to ensure the transparency and integrity of the electoral process.