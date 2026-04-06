Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday presented the fifth progress report of the second Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, highlighting major achievements across infrastructure, healthcare, disaster rehabilitation and social welfare. The current government's term is due to conclude in May, with Kerala's Assembly election scheduled for April 9.

Describing Kerala as a “global model” in disaster rehabilitation and healthcare, the Chief Minister outlined key projects and policy interventions undertaken over the past year.

Among the crucial infrastructure milestones, the Anakkampoyil–Kalladi–Meppadi tunnel road project in Wayanad has received all approvals, and construction has begun, marking a significant step in the region’s development, the report stated. The long-pending Perumbalam bridge in Alappuzha was also completed and opened, improving connectivity for island communities.

In the health sector, the government pointed to the establishment of the Institute of Advanced Virology and the organ transplant research and treatment institute in Kozhikode. A new health protection scheme has also been introduced for the “missing middle” not covered under existing schemes such as Karunya, Medisep and KBF. Additionally, the construction of the Kannur International Ayurveda Institute has been inaugurated.

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The report also highlighted progress in the power sector, including the commissioning of the second phase (60 MW) expansion of the Pallivasal project. Calling Kerala a model in disaster rehabilitation, Vijayan cited the Mundakkai–Chooralmala rehabilitation efforts, where the first phase of a township has been completed and 178 houses handed over to beneficiaries.

On the Vizhinjam Port project, the government said work has been accelerated despite the absence of central funding, advancing the expected completion from 2045 to 2028. The port has already been inaugurated.

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In transport infrastructure, development of NH-66 is progressing with the state bearing 25% of land acquisition costs. The Thalapadi–Chengala stretch has been completed. Over the past decade, 18,000 km of PWD roads have been upgraded, with 20,000 km currently maintained under running contracts. The Alappuzha–Changanassery semi-elevated highway has also been opened to traffic.

Youth-focused initiatives include raising the upper age limit for PSC exams and the “Connect to Work” scheme, which provides ₹1,000 per month to individuals aged 18–35 seeking employment. So far, 75,376 beneficiaries have been covered. The 2026 Budget has also announced free degree-level education, the report added.

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The government also reiterated its social welfare achievements, including the construction of five lakh houses under the LIFE Mission and lifting 64,006 families out of multidimensional poverty through its poverty eradication programme.

A major legislative step highlighted was the Kerala Residential Property Protection Act, 2025, which safeguards single residential properties from attachment due to circumstances beyond the owner’s control—described as a first-of-its-kind law in the country.

Infrastructure expansion under the Hill Highway project (1,179.45 km) and Coastal Highway project (605 km approved) is progressing, largely through KIIFB funding, with several stretches already completed. On pension reforms, the government has replaced the National Pension System (introduced in 2013) with an Assured Pension Scheme, effective April 1, 2026, guaranteeing 50% of the last drawn basic salary.

Efforts to simplify governance and reduce corruption were also emphasised. A total of 79 services have been enabled through self-certification, and most government services are now available online. The K-Smart app has processed 8.2 million applications. The Right to Public Services Act, 2025, ensures time-bound delivery, with provisions deeming services delivered if deadlines are missed. Vijayan also stated that 97% of the promises made by the second LDF government have either been fulfilled or are in advanced stages of implementation.