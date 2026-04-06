Anchal: Residents of Alayamon Panchayat are living in constant fear as wild bisons increasingly roam into their settlements. The situation has become so precarious that herds can appear unpredictably at any time, leaving locals afraid to venture out at night and turning daily life into a constant struggle for safety.

Tensions have escalated further after a couple riding a two-wheeler was trampled by a bison at Karukon Kadavu the other night. The injured couple is currently receiving treatment, while locals have voiced frustration, accusing the Anchal Forest Range authorities of negligence.”

Villagers report frequent sightings of wild bisons across several areas, including Poothayam, Anakkulam, Channapetta, Karukon, Kadavaram, Kummannoor, the Agriculture Farm and Kuzhiyamthadam. According to residents, these animals move both in herds and alone. The scarcity of food and water in the forest is driving these animals into human settlements. They are reportedly jumping over fences and crossing roads, leaving villagers uncertain about how to protect themselves.

Forest officials advise avoiding travel at night, whether by two-wheeler or auto-rickshaw. However, for residents who commute to distant workplaces or need to visit the nearby town of Anchal for urgent matters, this guidance offers little relief. Locals suggest capturing and releasing the bisons further into the forest, but emphasise that a more proactive and sustained effort from the Forest Department is urgently needed.