Mala: It was Aneesh’s incredible presence of mind and excellent timing that saved the life of a two and half year old girl who was about to slip out of a van through its unlocked door. Paravoor Athani native Aneesh (41) intervened at the right moment to save the child from a grave accident. Sayan, daughter of Mala natives Noushad and Ruksana was about to slip out of the unlocked door of the van in which she was travelling. The incident happened yesterday morning at Kaipamangalam – Thriprayar road.

Aneesh was returning from the temple on his bike when he noticed the child about to fall on the road. Although he tried to sound the horn to alert the travellers inside the van, it was unsuccessful as the road was crowded with vehicles. He then drove his bike on the concrete slabs on the road side to overtake the van and gestured the driver to stop the vehicle. The van was stopped right before the child fell on the road.

The child who was sitting on the floor moved towards the door that wasn’t locked properly when the van ran through the road filled with potholes. Aneesh says that the sliding door was moving back and forth and the child’s head could have stuck between the door. Meanwhile, the parents thanked Aneesh for saving their child’s life through his timely intervention.

Aneesh didn’t forget to advise them to avoid such neglect and carelessness that could have resulted in a tragedy. Aneesh has been working at the QRS in Ernakulam for the last eight years.