Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala’s high-voltage Assembly election campaign ended at 6 pm on Tuesday with candidates and party workers making last-minute appeals across constituencies. Almost a month-long intense political activity culminated in the traditional kalashakkottu, marking the end of public campaigning and the start of the mandatory 48-hour silent period ahead of polling.

Parties pulled out all stops for kalashakkottu celebrations, turning the final hours into a spectacle. Candidates rode on cranes and open jeeps in a bid to make a last-minute impression, while supporters wore T-shirts bearing candidate images and party colours to maximise visibility. Music, drumbeats, and lively street performances added to the charged atmosphere, with candidates swaying along to peppy songs.

In Palakkad, UDF candidate Ramesh Pisharody was joined by Congress MP VK Sreekandan on his campaign vehicle as part of the final outreach. Across Kerala, major junctions were awash with tricolour, red and saffron, as parties made their closing pitch to voters.

In Alappuzha, former CPM leader G Sudhakaran, who is contesting in Ambalappuzha with UDF backing, said, “I am not supporting the UDF. The UDF is supporting me. The LDF’s number of seats will drop in Kerala this time."

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In Ettumanoor, KSU, Youth League and Youth Congress workers from across the constituency held a bike rally to Athirampuzha to mark the end of Nattakom Suresh’s campaign. In Malappuram, workers wearing T-shirts bearing PK Kunhalikutty’s image were seen across the area. In the Paravoor constituency, dance performances accompanied by chenda melam (percussion ensemble) were held at Nambooriyachan Aal as part of the closing events.

The election has shaped up into a closely watched three-way contest. The ruling LDF, which currently holds 99 seats in the 140-member Assembly, is seeking an unprecedented consecutive third term on the strength of its welfare record and governance plank. The opposition UDF, with 41 seats, is aiming for a comeback, banking on anti-incumbency and local issues. The NDA, which has one seat, is looking to expand its footprint, particularly in key constituencies where it sees growing support.

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Recent surveys and campaign trends suggest a tight race, with the UDF projected as a slight frontrunner, the LDF close behind, and the NDA expected to make marginal gains.

What happens during the silent period?

Once the campaign ends, strict restrictions will come into force to ensure a free and fair electoral process. The Election Commission has barred public meetings, rallies, processions and any form of entertainment aimed at influencing voters during the silence period.

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The display of election-related content through television, cinema or similar platforms is prohibited. Political advertisements in newspapers on the day of polling and the preceding day will require prior clearance from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee.

Leaders, party workers and political functionaries who are not registered voters in a constituency have been directed to leave the area immediately after campaigning ends.

Chief Electoral Officer Dr Rathan U Kelkar urged all stakeholders to strictly adhere to these guidelines, emphasising that the silence period is meant to allow voters to make their choice freely and without influence.