The 39th Convocation of Indira Gandhi National Open University in Kozhikode, summer drama camp for children, 'Arivu,' by Naam Children's Theatre at Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre in Kochi are some of the events in Kerala on April 7, 2026.

Ernakulam

Thoppumpady Old Harbour Bridge: Gear cycle ride for women, organized by Kochi Metro and Perumbadappu Fathima Hospital, in connection with World Health Day – 6:30 am

Gear cycle ride for women, organized by Kochi Metro and Perumbadappu Fathima Hospital, in connection with World Health Day – 6:30 am Thevara College Ground: Thebasco Basketball Club Coaching Camp – 6:30 am

Thebasco Basketball Club Coaching Camp – 6:30 am Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Summer drama camp for children, "Arivu," by Naam Children's Theatre – 9:00 am

Summer drama camp for children, "Arivu," by Naam Children's Theatre – 9:00 am Edappally Kunnumpuram amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham: Discussion conference on "Malpractices in Healthcare and Effective Health Protection" – 10:00 am; Concluding Session – 4:10 pm

Discussion conference on "Malpractices in Healthcare and Effective Health Protection" – 10:00 am; Concluding Session – 4:10 pm Maharajas College Football Ground: Training camp for children in collaboration with FC Barcelona Football Academy India – 10:00 am

Training camp for children in collaboration with FC Barcelona Football Academy India – 10:00 am IGNOU's Cochin Regional Centre Campus, Kathrikkadavu: Convocation Ceremony – 11:00 am

Convocation Ceremony – 11:00 am Elamakkara Bhaskareeyam Convention Centre: Balagokulam's Balaneithusshibiram (Children's Leadership Camp) – Inaugural address by Governor Rajendra Arlekar – 5:00 pm

Balagokulam's Balaneithusshibiram (Children's Leadership Camp) – Inaugural address by Governor Rajendra Arlekar – 5:00 pm Edappally Changampuzha Park Cultural Centre: Aazhchavattam discourse by Edappally Senior Citizens Forum, "Solar Energy and Optimism in Energy Consumption" – George Thomas – 5:30 pm

Aazhchavattam discourse by Edappally Senior Citizens Forum, "Solar Energy and Optimism in Energy Consumption" – George Thomas – 5:30 pm IEI Bhavan, Kaloor Homeo Hospital Road: National Maritime Day Celebration, Discourse – 'The Indian Ocean Region Fuels Progress' by Captain Dr. Bhaskar Bhandarkar – 7:00 pm

Kozhikode