Key events in Kerala today: World Health Day, Basketball Club Coaching Camp mark April 7
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The 39th Convocation of Indira Gandhi National Open University in Kozhikode, summer drama camp for children, 'Arivu,' by Naam Children's Theatre at Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre in Kochi are some of the events in Kerala on April 7, 2026.
Ernakulam
- Thoppumpady Old Harbour Bridge: Gear cycle ride for women, organized by Kochi Metro and Perumbadappu Fathima Hospital, in connection with World Health Day – 6:30 am
- Thevara College Ground: Thebasco Basketball Club Coaching Camp – 6:30 am
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Summer drama camp for children, "Arivu," by Naam Children's Theatre – 9:00 am
- Edappally Kunnumpuram amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham: Discussion conference on "Malpractices in Healthcare and Effective Health Protection" – 10:00 am; Concluding Session – 4:10 pm
- Maharajas College Football Ground: Training camp for children in collaboration with FC Barcelona Football Academy India – 10:00 am
- IGNOU's Cochin Regional Centre Campus, Kathrikkadavu: Convocation Ceremony – 11:00 am
- Elamakkara Bhaskareeyam Convention Centre: Balagokulam's Balaneithusshibiram (Children's Leadership Camp) – Inaugural address by Governor Rajendra Arlekar – 5:00 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Park Cultural Centre: Aazhchavattam discourse by Edappally Senior Citizens Forum, "Solar Energy and Optimism in Energy Consumption" – George Thomas – 5:30 pm
- IEI Bhavan, Kaloor Homeo Hospital Road: National Maritime Day Celebration, Discourse – 'The Indian Ocean Region Fuels Progress' by Captain Dr. Bhaskar Bhandarkar – 7:00 pm
Kozhikode
- Krishnakripa Auditorium, Vatakara Bypass, Narayana Nagaram: The 39th Convocation of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Prof. (Dr) P Raveendran Honorable Vice Chancellor will be the Guest of Honou, and will deliver the Regional Convocation Address 11:00 am.
- Kakodi: Roadshow led by MP Shafi Parambil for the election campaign of UDF candidate Vidya Balakrishnan, Elathur Mandalam at 7:00 pm.
- EMS Stadium Grounds: Vishu Handloom Fair 2026 at 10:00 am.
- Mittayi Theruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Khadi Vishu Fair at 10:00 am.
- Gandhi Road Sanmargadarshini Library Reading Room: Free Footpuls Therapy Camp at 10:00 am.
- Hotel King Fort: Union Bank Retired Officers Association (Kerala) Biennial State General Body Conference, Inauguration by Union Bank of India Ernakulam Zone General Manager S. Shakthivel at 10:00 am.
- Francis Road Mananthana Palam C.C. Hall: Mega Family Gathering led by UDF, Panakkad Sadiqali Shihab Thangal at 10:30 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Art Exhibition by R.K. Chandrababu, Teacher at Thiruvanjoor Global Public School, titled 'Black Stones in Flying Life' at 11:00 am.
- Mananchira Maidan Dr. C.B.C. Variyar Memorial Basketball Court: All India Basketball Tournament as part of Fiesta Club's Golden Jubilee. Indian Air Force – KSEB (Men) at 5:00 pm, Eastern Railway – ICF (Women) at 6:30 pm, Indian Navy – ICF (Men) at 8:00 pm.
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