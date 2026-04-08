Key events in Kerala today: National Maritime Day Celebration, Vishu Handloom Fair mark April 8
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Palayam: State Election Commission's Voter Awareness Campaign Rally, 5:00 pm
- Kanakakkunnu Visvesvaraya Bhavan: National Maritime Day Celebration, 5:45 pm
- Vellayani Major Devee Kshethram: Kaliyoot Mahotsavam, Procession at Padinjarekkara, 5:00 pm
Ernakulam
- Thevara College Ground: Thebasco Basketball Club Coaching Camp 6:30 am
- Edappally Changampuzha Park Cultural Centre: Drama Training Workshop 9:00 am
Kozhikode
- Academy Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by R.K. Chandrababu, teacher at Thiruvaniyoor Global Public School, titled ‘Black Stones in a Flying Life,’ 10:00 am.
- EMS Stadium Premises: Vishu Handloom Fair 2026, 10:00 am.
- Mittai Theruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Khadi Vishu Fair, 10:00 am.
- Mananchira Maidan Dr. C.B.C. Warrier Memorial Basketball Court: All India Basketball Tournament as part of Fiesta Club's Golden Jubilee, 5:00 pm.
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