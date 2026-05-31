Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Aluva-based swimming instructor Saji Valasseril for his long-running initiative to teach swimming free of cost to people of all ages, including children with disabilities.

Speaking during his Mann Ki Baat programme, Modi said, “In Aluva, Kerala, Saji Valasseril runs one such swimming club. More than 15,000 people have learned to swim there. Saji has even taught swimming to children with disabilities,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister noted that the initiative was born out of tragedy. Referring to a boat accident that claimed several lives, Modi said the incident deeply affected Saji and inspired him to ensure that more people learned the life-saving skill of swimming. “He thought that if children knew how to swim, perhaps many lives could have been saved. That's where his campaign began,” Modi said.

Praising Saji's dedication, Modi added, “Saji Valasseril's life teaches us a valuable lesson. Serving people doesn't require vast resources; all that's needed is a strong intention and consistent effort. With these, the lives of thousands can be transformed.”

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A 61-year-old furniture shop owner, Saji has been conducting free swimming classes in the Periyar River for the past 16 years. Inspired by the 2009 Thekkady boat tragedy, he developed a structured training programme that has so far trained more than 15,000 people.

The programme follows a unique system in which learners progress through stages named after school grades, beginning with “Pre-KG” and culminating in a “PhD” level before attempting to cross the river. Classes begin as early as 4.30 am and focus on practical life-saving skills.

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Though the classes are offered free of cost, voluntary contributions and local support help cover operational expenses, including safety arrangements such as rescue boats and ambulances.

Meanwhile, Saji Valasseril is busy wrapping up his swimming classes for the season on Sunday ahead of the monsoon. Swimmers trained under him said they were extremely happy about the recognition. “Saji sir is incredibly dedicated to teaching students how to swim. Today we mark the end of yet another season of swimming classes. Till evening, there will be concluding lessons, and after a shared meal, everybody will disperse. Amidst this, this recognition is an added joy,” a student said.