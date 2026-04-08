A nine-year-old girl was injured in a stray dog attack in Kannur's Kolachery, an area where residents say the threat from roaming dogs has been escalating in recent days.

The child, identified as Rizwana, was attacked on Tuesday morning while playing on the veranda of her house near Kolachery LP School. She sustained deep bite wounds on her thigh and was later taken to the district hospital, where she received treatment. Her condition is reported to be stable.

The incident comes amid a series of similar cases reported from the locality. On the previous day, two people were bitten by stray dogs in Kolachery and nearby Padiyil, raising fresh concerns over public safety. There have also been reports of attacks on domestic animals, adding to the anxiety among residents.

Locals say the number of stray dogs in the area has increased significantly, and many are seen moving in packs, particularly in residential neighbourhoods. Parents, in particular, have expressed concern about children playing outdoors, fearing further attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents have urged authorities to take immediate steps to address the issue, including measures to control the stray dog population and ensure safer public spaces. The recurring incidents, they say, have made daily life increasingly difficult, with many people reluctant to step out, especially during early mornings and evenings.